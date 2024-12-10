Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. faces a matchup against the 19th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (221.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Indianapolis Colts play the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Pittman's next game against the Broncos, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Pittman vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.99

46.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

With 67.0 fantasy points in 2024 (5.6 per game), Pittman is the 57th-ranked player at the WR position and 174th among all players.

In his last three games, Pittman has put up 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game), as he's converted 22 targets into 16 catches for 184 yards and zero TDs.

Pittman has been targeted 32 times, with 18 receptions for 214 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 21.4 fantasy points (4.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for six catches and 113 receiving yards (11.3 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr. had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up just 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Denver this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Broncos have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Projections provided by numberFire