Mets vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Mets play the Chicago White Sox.

Mets vs White Sox Game Info

New York Mets (33-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-37)

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and CHSN

Mets vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-275) | CHW: (+225)

NYM: (-275) | CHW: (+225) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

NYM: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-4, 3.56 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-5, 3.76 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (3-4, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.76 ERA). Megill and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Megill's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. The White Sox are 3-5-0 against the spread when Cannon starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Cannon's starts this season, and they went 1-7 in those matchups.

Mets vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (67.2%)

Mets vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while New York is a -275 favorite at home.

Mets vs White Sox Spread

The Mets are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-137 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +114 to cover.

The over/under for the Mets versus White Sox contest on May 27 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Mets vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has been a -275 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 25-28-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 29.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-36).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Chicago has a record of 1-4 (20%).

In the 52 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-25-3).

The White Sox have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 28-24-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 58 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He's batting .272.

He is 52nd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging in the majors.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Juan Soto has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.361/.409.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .219 with a .279 OBP and 27 RBI for New York this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .314 and has 45 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .239 and slugging .420.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Vargas brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .191. He's slugging .309 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 159th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth has four doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .296.

Lenyn Sosa is slugging .395 to pace his team.

Mets vs White Sox Head to Head

5/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/1/2024: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/30/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/20/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/19/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/18/2023: 11-10 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

