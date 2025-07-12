Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (53-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-48)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SNY

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | KC: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

NYM: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Mets) - 1-1, 6.14 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-8, 4.61 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Frankie Montas (1-1, 6.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.61 ERA). Montas and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Montas' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Lorenzen starts, the Royals have gone 12-6-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.5%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

The Mets vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -126 favorite, while Kansas City is a +108 underdog at home.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and New York is +125 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Royals contest on July 12 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 32 of 51 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 90 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 44-46-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 28-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 15-21 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (41.7%).

The Royals have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-56-2).

The Royals have covered 51.6% of their games this season, going 48-45-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 87 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 100 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .540, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is 33rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is batting .261 with a .457 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Lindor has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high slugging percentage (.501) and paces the Royals in hits (109). He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Witt hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .363 OBP. He has a batting average of .305 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Salvador Perez has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .245.

