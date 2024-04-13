Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The New York Mets versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (6-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-5)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | KC: (+134)

NYM: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

NYM: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 1-0, 0.82 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 1-0, 3.09 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (1-0) for the Mets and Alec Marsh (1-0) for the Royals. Manaea has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Manaea's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Marsh has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals covered in both opportunities. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Marsh start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (63.5%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

The Mets vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -158 favorite, while Kansas City is a +134 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Royals are -152 to cover, and the Mets are +126.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Royals on April 13, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -158.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 12 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals are 5-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-8-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 61.5% of their games this season, going 8-5-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo leads New York with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .234 with nine walks and six runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 117th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (13) this season while batting .241 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average is 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 117th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Jeff McNeil has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

McNeil enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a double, four walks and four RBI.

Brett Baty has an OPS of .774, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Baty has safely hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with a double, three walks and five RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 19 hits with a .702 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Royals. He's batting .333 and with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 39th and he is eighth in slugging.

MJ Melendez's .392 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .295 while slugging .614.

His batting average ranks 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .214 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Salvador Perez has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .327.

Mets vs Royals Head to Head

4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!