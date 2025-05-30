Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The New York Mets will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (34-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-47)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and COLR

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-375) | COL: (+300)

NYM: (-375) | COL: (+300) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136)

NYM: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 3-2, 2.79 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-7, 5.86 ERA

The probable starters are David Peterson (3-2) for the Mets and Kyle Freeland (0-7) for the Rockies. Peterson's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team has been victorious in 85.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-1. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 4-7-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 1-9 record in Freeland's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (70.1%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Rockies reveal New York as the favorite (-375) and Colorado as the underdog (+300) on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -164 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +136.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

Mets versus Rockies, on May 30, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -375 moneyline set for this game.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 20 of their 55 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 55 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 26-29-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won eight of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (15.4%).

Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-32-2).

The Rockies have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 20-35-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 60 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .541. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Alonso has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.448) thanks to 20 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 60th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the majors.

Juan Soto has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.352/.393.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 43 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .403.

Nimmo enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .357 with a double and two walks.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .443, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Jordan Beck's 43 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 98th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Brenton Doyle is batting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan McMahon's .326 OBP leads his team.

