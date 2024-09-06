Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Mets facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (76-64) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-73)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

NYM: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 11-5, 3.35 ERA vs Fernando Cruz (Reds) - 3-8, 4.99 ERA

The Mets will look to Sean Manaea (11-5) against the Reds and Fernando Cruz (3-8). Manaea's team is 16-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Manaea's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-6). Cruz has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Cruz start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (58.2%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +144 on the moneyline, while New York is a -172 favorite at home.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +122 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -146.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

Mets versus Reds, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 47, or 58%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 136 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 67-69-0 in 136 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 32 of the 70 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.7%).

Cincinnati is 6-4 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

In the 136 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-64-7).

The Reds have a 76-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 157 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .501, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 32nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Pete Alonso has 29 doubles, 31 home runs and 59 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .230/.342/.403.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .268 with 58 walks and 63 runs scored.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .478 and has 141 hits, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .234 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 113th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has racked up a team-high .351 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .266 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/10/2022: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

