Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (75-64) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-194) | BOS: -1.5 (+160)

NYM: +1.5 (-194) | BOS: -1.5 (+160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-5, 4.82 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-9, 3.12 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (8-9, 3.12 ERA). When Megill starts, his team is 2-8-0 against the spread this season. Megill's team has been victorious in 16.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-5. The Red Sox have an 11-16-0 ATS record in Houck's 27 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in six of Houck's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Red Sox, New York is the favorite at -116, and Boston is -102 playing on the road.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Red Sox are +160 to cover, while the Mets are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Red Sox contest on Sept. 4, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 46 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 43 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 135 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 66-69-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 31 of the 63 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (49.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Boston has gone 26-25 (51%).

The Red Sox have played in 136 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-59-5).

The Red Sox have covered 46.3% of their games this season, going 63-73-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 155 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, five home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .242 with 29 doubles, 31 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging in MLB.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 106 hits.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .523 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Rafael Devers has 132 hits with a .357 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .548.

His batting average ranks 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 20 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .253.

Tyler O'Neill is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, 25 home runs and 44 walks.

Mets vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/3/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

