Mets vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Boston Red Sox.

Mets vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Mets (29-19) vs. Boston Red Sox (24-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: TBS, NESN, and SNY

Mets vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | BOS: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | BOS: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 5-2, 3.14 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 4-1, 4.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clay Holmes (5-2) for the Mets and Walker Buehler (4-1) for the Red Sox. When Holmes starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team is 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Buehler's six starts with a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Buehler starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (65.4%)

Mets vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +110 underdog at home.

Mets vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and New York is +130 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Mets-Red Sox on May 20 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mets vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 19-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 47 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 22-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 6-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Boston has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Red Sox have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-23-2).

The Red Sox have put together a 25-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.557) and total hits (53) this season. He has a .301 batting average.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 21st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .246 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has eight home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alex Bregman has accumulated 57 hits with a .569 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 16th and he is seventh in slugging.

Rafael Devers paces his team with a .405 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .511.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 37th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .264 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Jarren Duran has 11 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .268.

Mets vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/19/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/23/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2023: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

