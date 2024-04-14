Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The New York Mets versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (7-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-5)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SportsNet PT

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+164) | PIT: +1.5 (-200)

NYM: -1.5 (+164) | PIT: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Mets) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.89 ERA

The Mets will call on Adrian Houser (0-1) versus the Pirates and Martin Perez (1-0). Houser has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Houser's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Perez has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Perez start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.2%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Pirates are -200 to cover, and the Mets are +164.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

The Mets-Pirates contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win one time in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have gone 8-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 72.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 5-2 (71.4%).

The Pirates have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-7-0).

The Pirates have put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 73.3% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 16 hits, batting .271 this season with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .593.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 13 hits. He's batting .236 while slugging .436.

His batting average ranks 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Starling Marte has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Marte heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Brett Baty has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds is batting .254 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 91st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Connor Joe's 14 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has accumulated a team-best OBP (.400) and slugging percentage (.371).

Edward Olivares is hitting .308 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

