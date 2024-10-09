Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 4 of the NLDS.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (89-73) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

5:08 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-118) | PHI: (-100)

NYM: (-118) | PHI: (-100) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 10-10, 3.75 ERA vs Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 12-8, 3.46 ERA

The Mets will call on Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.46 ERA). Quintana and his team have a record of 16-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-8. When Suarez starts, the Phillies are 15-10-0 against the spread. The Phillies have a 3-3 record in Suarez's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while New York is a -118 favorite at home.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Phillies on Oct. 9 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 56, or 59.6%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 45 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 84 of their 163 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 83-80-0 in 163 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 15-19 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Philadelphia has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times this season for a 79-76-5 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have gone 73-87-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 169 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying players, he is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.327/.399.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has accumulated a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.525), while leading the Phillies in hits (157, while batting .285).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 12th in slugging.

Harper brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 106 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm has 44 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks while batting .280.

Trea Turner has 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 27 walks while batting .295.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

