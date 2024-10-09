Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on Oct. 9
Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 4 of the NLDS.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Phillies Game Info
- New York Mets (89-73) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)
- Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024
- Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-118) | PHI: (-100)
- Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 10-10, 3.75 ERA vs Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 12-8, 3.46 ERA
The Mets will call on Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (12-8, 3.46 ERA). Quintana and his team have a record of 16-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-8. When Suarez starts, the Phillies are 15-10-0 against the spread. The Phillies have a 3-3 record in Suarez's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (51%)
Mets vs Phillies Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while New York is a -118 favorite at home.
Mets vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Mets vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Phillies on Oct. 9 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bet on New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!
Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Mets have won in 56, or 59.6%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season New York has been victorious 45 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Mets' games have gone over the total in 84 of their 163 opportunities.
- The Mets have an against the spread record of 83-80-0 in 163 games with a line this season.
- The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 15-19 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Philadelphia has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games).
- The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times this season for a 79-76-5 record against the over/under.
- The Phillies have gone 73-87-0 ATS this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor leads New York with 169 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Lindor will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI.
- Pete Alonso is batting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 102nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Alonso has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.327/.399.
- Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 109 hits.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has accumulated a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.525), while leading the Phillies in hits (157, while batting .285).
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Harper brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 106 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .366.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Alec Bohm has 44 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 40 walks while batting .280.
- Trea Turner has 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 27 walks while batting .295.
Mets vs Phillies Head to Head
- 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!