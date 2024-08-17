Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (63-59) vs. Miami Marlins (45-77)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-190) | MIA: (+160)

NYM: (-190) | MIA: (+160) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 7-6, 4.17 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-2, 5.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Luis Severino (7-6) to the mound, while Max Meyer (3-2) will get the nod for the Marlins. Severino's team is 7-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Severino's team has a record of 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 4-3-0 ATS record in Meyer's seven starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in six of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (66.9%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while New York is a -190 favorite at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Marlins are -134 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +112.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The Mets-Marlins contest on August 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 38, or 54.3%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won six of eight games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 57-61-0 against the spread in their 118 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 39.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (41-63).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Miami has a record of 12-24 (33.3%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-50-4 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 57-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .800, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .465 this season. He has a .263 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .356 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 113 hits. He is batting .242 this season and has 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.343/.405.

Jesse Winker has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated 97 hits with a .304 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .253.

He is 72nd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Burger hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with a double, seven home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Jesus Sanchez has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is currently 91st in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Xavier Edwards is batting .358 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 24 walks.

Otto Lopez is hitting .230 with nine doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/13/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/12/2024: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/19/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 10-9 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.