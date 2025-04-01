Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (2-2) vs. Miami Marlins (3-2)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

NYM: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132)

NYM: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara. Senga and his team were 2-1-0 ATS in his three appearances with a spread last season. Senga appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and won. Alcantara has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Alcantara start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (61.8%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Marlins, New York is the favorite at -152, and Miami is +128 playing at home.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and New York is +110 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mets-Marlins on April 1, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets won in 57, or 60%, of the 95 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season New York came away with a win 20 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 90 of their 170 games with a total last season.

The Marlins were the moneyline underdog 143 times last season. They went 58-85 in those games.

Miami went 34-57 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (37.4%).

The Marlins played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-68-7).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 166 hits and an OBP of .419 last season.

Francisco Lindor had an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Last season, Pete Alonso finished with 34 home runs, 88 RBI and a batting average of .240 last season.

Brandon Nimmo slashed .224/.327/.399 and finished with an OPS of .727.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez hit .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks a season ago.

Xavier Edwards hit .328 with 12 doubles, five triples, a home run and 33 walks.

Jonah Bride hit .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks a season ago.

Nick Fortes hit .227 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/21/2024: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/20/2024: 1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 10-9 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-9 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2024: 8-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/20/2023: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

