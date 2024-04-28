Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28
MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets playing the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets vs Cardinals Game Info
- New York Mets (13-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-14)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: BSMW
Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | STL: (+108)
- Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 1-2, 4.21 ERA vs Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 1-0, 2.81 ERA
The Mets will call on Jose Quintana (1-2) against the Cardinals and Lance Lynn (1-0). Quintana's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Lynn's starts. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Lynn starts this season -- they split the games.
Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (60.2%)
Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite at home.
Mets vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Cardinals are +164 to cover, while the Mets are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mets-Cardinals on April 28, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Mets have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 24 chances this season.
- The Mets are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cardinals have won six of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).
- St. Louis has a record of 3-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (33.3%).
- In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-16-2).
- The Cardinals have a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.3% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 26 hits, which is tops among New York hitters this season, while batting .252 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .515.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo leads New York with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .213 with 20 walks and 14 runs scored. He's slugging .340.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 143rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.
- Nimmo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, five walks and two RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .198/.277/.349.
- Jeff McNeil is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and seven RBI for New York this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras has a team-best OBP (.413), while leading the Cardinals in hits (22). He's batting .289 and slugging.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 21st in slugging.
- Contreras heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.
- Brendan Donovan has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .230. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Arenado has a .373 slugging percentage, which leads the Cardinals.
- Masyn Winn is hitting .300 with three doubles, two triples and 10 walks.
Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/18/2023: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/17/2023: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/16/2023: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/19/2023: 13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/18/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/17/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/19/2022: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
