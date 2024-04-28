Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (13-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-14)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: BSMW

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | STL: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164)

NYM: +1.5 (-200) | STL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 1-2, 4.21 ERA vs Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 1-0, 2.81 ERA

The Mets will call on Jose Quintana (1-2) against the Cardinals and Lance Lynn (1-0). Quintana's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Quintana's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Lynn's starts. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Lynn starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (60.2%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Cardinals are +164 to cover, while the Mets are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mets-Cardinals on April 28, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 13 of 24 chances this season.

The Mets are 11-13-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won six of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

St. Louis has a record of 3-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (33.3%).

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-16-2).

The Cardinals have a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.3% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 26 hits, which is tops among New York hitters this season, while batting .252 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .213 with 20 walks and 14 runs scored. He's slugging .340.

Among qualifying batters, he is 143rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Nimmo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .198/.277/.349.

Jeff McNeil is batting .244 with a .323 OBP and seven RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has a team-best OBP (.413), while leading the Cardinals in hits (22). He's batting .289 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 21st in slugging.

Contreras heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Brendan Donovan has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .230. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has a .373 slugging percentage, which leads the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn is hitting .300 with three doubles, two triples and 10 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/18/2023: 8-7 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/17/2023: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2023: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/19/2023: 13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/18/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/17/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/19/2022: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

