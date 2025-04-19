Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the New York Mets facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (13-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-11)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-166) | STL: (+140)

NYM: (-166) | STL: (+140) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)

NYM: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 2-1, 1.06 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 1-1, 3.93 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (2-1, 1.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-1, 3.93 ERA). Senga and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Senga's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Cardinals have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Liberatore's three starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one Liberatore start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (55.9%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +140 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Cardinals are -150 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +125.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mets versus Cardinals, on April 19, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 11, or 78.6%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won five of six games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 20 opportunities.

The Mets are 10-10-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won seven of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, St. Louis has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-8-1).

The Cardinals have a 10-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York in OBP (.465), slugging percentage (.710) and total hits (24) this season. He has a .348 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .225 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Lindor has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Lindor heads into this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .279 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .197 with a .253 OBP and nine RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a team-best OBP (.412) and slugging percentage (.570), while pacing the Cardinals in hits (30, while batting .380).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Donovan hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Nolan James Arenado has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .296. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .264 with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Victor Scott II has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/19/2023: 13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

