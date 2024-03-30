Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Mets take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (0-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | MIL: (+116)

NYM: (-134) | MIL: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill against the Brewers and Colin Rea. In 25 games he pitched with a spread last season, Megill and his team finished with a 15-10-0 record ATS. Megill and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 4-4. Last season Rea and his team had a 14-8-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Rea and his team went 9-3 in the 12 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.4%)

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Mets, Milwaukee is the underdog at +116, and New York is -134 playing at home.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Brewers. The Mets are +150 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -182.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Brewers on March 31 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets were chosen as favorites in 87 games last year and walked away with the win 50 times (57.5%) in those games.

Last season New York came away with a win 28 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 66 of their 156 games with a total last season.

The Brewers were the moneyline underdog 64 times last season. They finished 32-32 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer last year, Milwaukee went 17-21 (44.7%).

The Brewers combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times last season for a 70-84-7 record against the over/under.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor ended his last campaign with 153 hits, an OBP of .336 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Pete Alonso slashed .217/.318/.504 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Brandon Nimmo had an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 last season.

Jeff McNeil slashed .270/.333/.378 and finished with an OPS of .711.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich had a .370 on-base percentage while batting .278 last season.

William Contreras racked up 156 total hits while slugging .457.

Willy Adames had 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks while batting .217 last season.

Brice Turang hit .218 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 38 walks.

Mets vs Brewers Head to Head

3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/4/2023: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/3/2023: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/21/2022: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2022: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2022: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

