Memphis vs Tulsa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6 AAC) on February 5, 2025 at FedExForum.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Tulsa Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (95.6%)

Memphis vs. Tulsa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis is 11-11-0 ATS this season.

Tulsa is 7-13-0 ATS this year.

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than they have at home (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Hurricane have a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 3-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Memphis is 3-6-0 this year.

Against the spread in AAC play, Tulsa is 5-4-0 this season.

Memphis vs. Tulsa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has come away with 13 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Tigers this season with a -3448 moneyline set for this game.

Tulsa has won two of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Golden Hurricane have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 97.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 78.8 points per game (78th in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per outing (229th in college basketball). It has a +130 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.9 points per game.

PJ Haggerty's 21.6 points per game lead Memphis and rank fourth in college basketball.

Tulsa scores 73.2 points per game (214th in college basketball) and concedes 73.3 (233rd in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

Tulsa's leading scorer, Dwon Odom, is 387th in the nation, averaging 13.8 points per game.

The Tigers rank 166th in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 31.4 their opponents average.

Dain Dainja paces the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball action).

The Golden Hurricane average 34.1 rebounds per game (86th in college basketball), compared to the 33.1 of their opponents.

Ian Smikle paces the Golden Hurricane with 5.8 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball).

Memphis ranks 140th in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 124th in college basketball defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Hurricane rank 262nd in college basketball with 92.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 189th defensively with 92.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

