Memphis vs South Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

The Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC) on February 13, 2025 at Yuengling Center.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Yuengling Center

Memphis vs. South Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (73.4%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Thursday's Memphis-South Florida spread (Memphis -7.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Memphis vs. South Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

South Florida has compiled a 7-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Memphis (2-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (16.7%) than South Florida (2-3) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (40%).

In home games, the Tigers sport a worse record against the spread (4-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-4-0).

This season, the Bulls are 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

Against the spread, in conference games, Memphis is 3-8-0 this year.

South Florida's AAC record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Memphis vs. South Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -315 or shorter on the moneyline.

South Florida has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. South Florida has finished 1-8 in those games.

The Bulls are 1-4 (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 75.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Memphis vs. South Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a +150 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. It is putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball and is allowing 73.2 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball.

PJ Haggerty ranks third in the nation with a team-high 21.6 points per game.

South Florida has a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.3 per contest to rank 257th in college basketball.

Jamille Reynolds' 12.7 points per game paces South Florida and ranks 554th in the country.

The Tigers are 194th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Dain Dainja is 218th in college basketball action with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Bulls accumulate rank 229th in college basketball, 1.8 fewer than the 33.1 their opponents grab.

Reynolds paces the Bulls with 7.6 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball).

Memphis' 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 113th in college basketball, and the 90.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 130th in college basketball.

The Bulls' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 94.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 215th in college basketball.

