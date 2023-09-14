Memphis vs Navy Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Memphis Tigers versus the Navy Midshipmen is on the college football schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Memphis vs Navy Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Memphis: (-550) | Navy: (+400)

Memphis: (-550) | Navy: (+400) Spread: Memphis: -13.5 (-105) | Navy: +13.5 (-115)

Memphis: -13.5 (-105) | Navy: +13.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Memphis vs Navy Betting Trends

Memphis hasn won once against the spread this year.

Memphis has covered every time (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Navy has no wins against the spread this season.

Navy has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Navy and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Memphis vs Navy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (82%)

Memphis vs Navy Point Spread

Navy is listed as an underdog by 13.5 points (-115 odds), and Memphis, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Memphis vs Navy Over/Under

The over/under for the Memphis versus Navy game on September 14 has been set at 47.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Memphis vs Navy Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Navy-Memphis, Navy is the underdog at +400, and Memphis is -550.

Memphis vs. Navy Points Insights

The average implied total for the Tigers last season was 35.5 points, 4.5 more points than their implied total of 31 points in Thursday's game.

Last season, Memphis recorded more than 31 points in eight games.

The average implied point total last season for the Midshipmen (28.5) is 11.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (17).

Bet $5 on Tigers vs. Midshipmen and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Memphis vs. Navy analysis on FanDuel Research.