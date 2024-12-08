Memphis vs Arkansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Memphis Tigers (7-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) on December 8, 2024.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (83%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Sunday's Memphis-Arkansas State spread (Memphis -15.5) or total (153.5 points).

Memphis vs. Arkansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Tigers played worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

The Red Wolves were better against the spread at home (10-3-0) than away (9-6-0) last year.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has yet to lose any of the three games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -1695.

Arkansas State has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Red Wolves have played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 94.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. It is putting up 81.5 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball and is giving up 75.5 per contest to rank 280th in college basketball.

Memphis' leading scorer, PJ Haggerty, ranks seventh in the nation scoring 22.3 points per game.

Arkansas State outscores opponents by seven points per game (posting 76.2 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and giving up 69.2 per contest, 137th in college basketball) and has a +63 scoring differential.

Taryn Todd is ranked 463rd in college basketball with a team-leading 13.2 points per game.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are pulling down 31.5 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.4 per contest.

Haggerty's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 313th in college basketball action.

The Red Wolves prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. They are pulling down 38.7 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.9.

Rashaud Marshall tops the team with seven rebounds per game (165th in college basketball).

Memphis ranks 71st in college basketball by averaging 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 284th in college basketball, allowing 95.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Red Wolves rank 267th in college basketball averaging 91 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th, allowing 82.7 points per 100 possessions.

