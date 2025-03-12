McNeese vs Lamar Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament Championship

The Southland champion will be crowned Wednesday as the No. 1 seed McNeese Cowboys (26-6, 19-1 Southland) meet the No. 2 Lamar Cardinals (20-12, 14-6 Southland) at 5 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

McNeese vs. Lamar Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

McNeese vs. Lamar Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: McNeese win (77.5%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's McNeese-Lamar spread (McNeese -10.5) or total (131.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

McNeese vs. Lamar: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

McNeese has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Lamar has covered 18 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, McNeese is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Lamar racks up as a 10.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Cowboys have played better when playing at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cardinals have a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.733, 11-4-0).

McNeese has beaten the spread 11 times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in Southland play, Lamar is 14-7-0 this season.

McNeese vs. Lamar: Moneyline Betting Stats

McNeese has been victorious in 23, or 88.5%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Cowboys have come away with a win 16 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -690 or better on the moneyline.

Lamar has won six of the 16 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Cardinals have played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +480 or longer without a win.

McNeese has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

McNeese vs. Lamar Head-to-Head Comparison

McNeese's +427 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.7 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Javohn Garcia's team-leading 13.3 points per game ranks 474th in the country.

Lamar puts up 70.4 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per outing (32nd in college basketball). It has a +145 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Lamar's leading scorer, Alexis Marmolejos, is 331st in the nation, scoring 14.4 points per game.

The Cowboys prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. They are collecting 33.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.9 per outing.

Joe Charles paces the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball play).

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. They are grabbing 34.1 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Adam Hamilton's seven rebounds per game lead the Cardinals and rank 170th in the nation.

McNeese's 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

The Cardinals score 90.7 points per 100 possessions (306th in college basketball), while allowing 84.9 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!