Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 25

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-14) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-10) on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The over/under is 221.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5.5 221.5 -210 +176

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (60.8%)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 18 times in 29 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves are 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 16 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over on 13 of 28 set point totals (46.4%).

Dallas has a better record against the spread in home games (9-5-0) than it does on the road (9-6-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Mavericks hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total five times in 14 opportunities this season (35.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 15 opportunities (73.3%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (7-7-0) than at home (4-10-0).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under more often at home (seven times out of 14) than away (six of 14) this year.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 boards and 8.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.4 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively averages 8.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 71.3% from the field.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 25.3 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Timberwolves get 20 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 6.9 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Timberwolves get 10.3 points per game from Rudy Gobert, plus 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Naz Reid provides the Timberwolves 12.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Timberwolves receive 10 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

