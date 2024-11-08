Mavericks vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA

The Phoenix Suns (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -3.5 -108 -112 230.5 -110 -110 -164 +138

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (58.7%)

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Mavericks have compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have covered the spread two times this year.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over three times this season.

Suns games this year have eclipsed the over/under 75% of the time (six out of eight games with a set point total).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 assists and 8.1 boards.

Kyrie Irving averages 23 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Klay Thompson averages 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington averages 9.4 points, 7.7 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 22.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is also draining 55.1% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 4 boards and 6.1 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Suns 10.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

