Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-42) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (30-26) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5.5 235.5 -205 +172

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (81.7%)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread in a matchup 29 times this season (29-25-2).

The Pelicans have 22 wins against the spread in 55 games this year.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over 30 times out of 55 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over 58.2% of the time (32 out of 55 games with a set point total).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 28 opportunities at home, and it has covered 13 times in 28 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than games on the road (64.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 14-13-1 record) than away (.296, 8-19-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 28) than on the road (14 of 27) this year.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 4.8 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

P.J. Washington is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 boards.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Max Christie is averaging 9.5 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game.

CJ McCollum averages 22.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest.

The Pelicans are receiving 8.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Yves Missi.

The Pelicans receive 17.5 points per game from Dejounte Murray, plus 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Zion Williamson averages 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5 assists. He is sinking 54.7% of his shots from the field.

