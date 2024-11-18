Mavericks vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 19

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-10) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (7-7) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -10.5 224.5 -521 +400

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (60.9%)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Mavericks have gone 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 4-10-0 against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in seven of 14 opportunities (50%).

Dallas sports an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does on the road.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under in two of eight home games (25%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in four of six matchups (66.7%).

New Orleans has been better against the spread at home (4-4-0) than on the road (0-6-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (five of eight, 62.5%) than away (two of six, 33.3%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 52.1% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 70.8% from the field (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Naji Marshall is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Yves Missi averages 6.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 54.2% of his shots from the floor.

Jose Alvarado averages 10.7 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.7 points, 8.0 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 5.5 points, 3.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Javonte Green.

