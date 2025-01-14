Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX

The Denver Nuggets (23-15) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (22-17) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at American Airlines Center as 4-point favorites. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, KFAA, truTV, and MAX. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 230.5 -190 +160

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (59.1%)

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have registered an 18-19-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 20 wins against the spread in 39 games this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times out of 39 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 19 of 39 opportunities (48.7%).

In home games, Denver has an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.474).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in 12 of 19 home games (63.2%). They've done the same in road games, eclipsing the total in 12 of 19 matchups (63.2%).

This year, Dallas is 10-9-0 at home against the spread (.526 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-10-0 ATS (.500).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over seven of 19 times at home (36.8%), and 12 of 20 away (60%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 31.2 points, 13.2 boards and 9.8 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 4.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 49% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with an average of 3.1 triples.

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game.

P.J. Washington averages 13.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is making 69.7% of his shots from the field (third in NBA).

The Mavericks receive 9.3 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.