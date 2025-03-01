Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW

The Dallas Mavericks (32-28) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (33-25) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA, FDSWI, and WMLW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -3.5 228 -152 +128

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (62.9%)

Mavericks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 26 times this season (26-31-1).

The Mavericks have 31 wins against the spread in 60 games this year.

Bucks games have gone over the total 29 times out of 60 chances this season.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (30 of 60 games with a set point total).

At home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (17-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-19-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the total in the same percentage of games at home as road tilts (50%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .567 (17-12-1). Away, it is .467 (14-15-1).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 30) than away (18 of 30) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.9 points, 12.1 boards and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 60.6% from the field (eighth in league).

Damian Lillard's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.6 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made treys (seventh in league).

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.6 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 boards.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.9 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Mavericks receive 14 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 10.1 points, 2.4 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Mavericks are receiving 11 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Naji Marshall.

