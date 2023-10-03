Matthew Stafford Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has a matchup against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (260.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Stafford worth considering for his next game versus the Eagles? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Stafford vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.70

15.70 Projected Passing Yards: 240.32

240.32 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.90

7.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford has put up 56.2 fantasy points in 2023 (14.1 per game), which ranks him 19th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 35 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Stafford has completed 79-of-128 throws for 895 yards, with three passing touchdowns and five interceptions, resulting in 41.7 total fantasy points (13.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 38 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The peak of Stafford's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he tallied 16.2 fantasy points -- 27-of-40 (67.5%), 319 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he put up 11.5 fantasy points -- 18-of-33 (54.5%), 269 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

