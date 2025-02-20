Maryland vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

The Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the USC Trojans (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) on February 20, 2025 at XFINITY Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Maryland vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Game time: 8:30 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: College Park, Maryland

Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maryland win (84.1%)

If you plan to place a wager on Maryland-USC outing (in which Maryland is a 10.5-point favorite and the total is set at 152.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Maryland vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

USC has compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Maryland (7-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than USC (1-1) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Terrapins have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in eight opportunities in road games.

This year, the Trojans are 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-2-0 ATS (.667).

Against the spread, in conference action, Maryland is 8-7-0 this year.

USC's Big Ten record against the spread is 7-7-0.

Maryland vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has come away with 14 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Terrapins have not lost in six games this year when favored by -671 or better on the moneyline.

USC has been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. USC has finished 4-8 in those games.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline underdog of +470 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Maryland has a 87% chance of walking away with the win.

Maryland vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland is outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +425 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.5 points per game (16th in college basketball) and allows 67.2 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Derik Queen leads Maryland, scoring 16.0 points per game (174th in the nation).

USC is outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game, with a +92 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.6 points per game (107th in college basketball) and gives up 72.9 per contest (214th in college basketball).

Desmond Claude leads USC, scoring 16.0 points per game (174th in college basketball).

The Terrapins are 61st in college basketball at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 29.3 their opponents average.

Julian Reese is 26th in college basketball action with 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the Terrapins.

The Trojans are 332nd in the nation at 28.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.3 their opponents average.

Saint Thomas leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball).

Maryland's 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

The Trojans score 100.3 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball), while conceding 95.5 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball).

