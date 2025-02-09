Maryland vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 9

The Maryland Terrapins (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-11, 5-7 Big Ten) after winning 12 home games in a row.

Maryland vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Arena: XFINITY Center

Maryland vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Maryland win (79.9%)

Maryland is a 9.5-point favorite over Rutgers on Sunday and the total has been set at 151.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Maryland vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Maryland has put together an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rutgers has covered 10 times in 23 chances against the spread this year.

Maryland (6-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Rutgers (1-0) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Terrapins have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-6-0) than they have in road affairs (2-5-0).

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights have been better at home (6-6-0) than on the road (2-4-0).

Maryland has covered the spread five times in 12 conference games.

Rutgers has covered the spread six times in 12 Big Ten games.

Maryland vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Maryland has won in 12, or 80%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Terrapins have not lost in six games this year when favored by -521 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers has put together a 4-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +385 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Maryland has an implied victory probability of 83.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Maryland vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Maryland is outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game with a +382 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.5 points per game (23rd in college basketball) and gives up 65.9 per outing (41st in college basketball).

Derik Queen leads Maryland, scoring 15.0 points per game (261st in the nation).

Rutgers outscores opponents by 1.6 points per game (posting 76.2 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and conceding 74.6 per outing, 264th in college basketball) and has a +38 scoring differential.

Ace Bailey's 20.1 points per game leads Rutgers and ranks 13th in the nation.

The Terrapins prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. They are grabbing 34.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3 per outing.

Julian Reese paces the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball action).

The Scarlet Knights are 125th in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.4 their opponents average.

Bailey's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Scarlet Knights and rank 80th in college basketball.

Maryland averages 104.8 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball).

The Scarlet Knights' 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 175th in college basketball, and the 93.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 209th in college basketball.

