Marquette vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers (8-1) on December 7, 2024 at Fiserv Forum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (68.5%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Marquette-Wisconsin spread (Marquette -5.5) or over/under (150.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Golden Eagles played better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

Last year, the Badgers were 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they were 3-9-0 ATS (.250).

Marquette vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Golden Eagles have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -245 or better.

Wisconsin has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Badgers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 71% chance of pulling out a win.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette has a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. It is putting up 82.9 points per game to rank 56th in college basketball and is allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball.

Kam Jones paces Marquette, scoring 19 points per game (45th in the country).

Wisconsin has a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. It is putting up 82.9 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and is giving up 69 per outing to rank 131st in college basketball.

John Tonje's team-leading 22.3 points per game rank him eighth in the nation.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Golden Eagles average rank 265th in college basketball, and are 1.3 more than the 30 their opponents record per outing.

David Joplin is 335th in college basketball play with six rebounds per game to lead the Golden Eagles.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Badgers accumulate rank 229th in college basketball, 1.0 more than the 31.2 their opponents record.

Nolan Winter tops the Badgers with 5.6 rebounds per game (434th in college basketball).

Marquette averages 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (36th in college basketball), and gives up 83.3 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball).

The Badgers score 105.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while giving up 88 points per 100 possessions (135th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!