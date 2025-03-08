Marquette vs St. John's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Marquette Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6 Big East) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (26-4, 17-2 Big East) on March 8, 2025 at Fiserv Forum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (61.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Marquette (-2.5) versus St. John's on Saturday. The total has been set at 141.5 points for this game.

Marquette vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's is 17-13-0 ATS this season.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (56.5%).

The Golden Eagles have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-8-0) than they have in road affairs (5-8-0).

Against the spread, the Red Storm have an identical winning percentage (.556) at home (10-8-0 record) and away (5-4-0).

Marquette has beaten the spread seven times in 19 conference games.

St. John's is 10-9-0 against the spread in Big East action this season.

Marquette vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette has won in 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Golden Eagles have won 19 of 21 games when listed as at least -137 or better on the moneyline.

St. John's has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Red Storm have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Marquette has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Marquette vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

Marquette has a +291 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. It is putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball and is allowing 67.0 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

Kam Jones leads Marquette, putting up 18.5 points per game (56th in the nation).

St. John's puts up 78.4 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (30th in college basketball). It has a +381 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game.

RJ Luis' 17.8 points per game leads St. John's and ranks 75th in the country.

The Golden Eagles lose the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 30.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 252nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.9 per contest.

David Joplin averages 5.3 rebounds per game (ranking 508th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm are 18th in the nation at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 30.2 their opponents average.

Zuby Ejiofor tops the team with 8.0 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball).

Marquette averages 100.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (80th in college basketball), and gives up 87.4 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

The Red Storm rank 169th in college basketball averaging 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 80.5 points per 100 possessions.

