Marquette vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 19

The Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0), winners of four straight as well.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marquette win (56.6%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Marquette-Purdue spread (Marquette -4.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Marquette vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Marquette put together a 22-15-0 ATS record last year.

Purdue put together a 22-17-0 ATS record last year.

Marquette covered the spread when it was a 4.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time last year. That's more often than Purdue covered as an underdog by 4.5 or more (never covered last season).

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered six times in 12 opportunities in road games.

The Boilermakers' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .500 last season. They were 8-8-0 ATS on their home court and 5-5-0 on the road.

Marquette vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Marquette won 80% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-5).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -182 or shorter, the Golden Eagles had a 19-4 record (winning 82.6% of their games).

Last season, Purdue won two out of the three games in which it was the underdog.

The Boilermakers played as an underdog of +150 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Marquette has an implied win probability of 64.5%.

Marquette vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

The 37.7 rebounds per game the Boilermakers averaged ranked eighth in college basketball, and were 11.1 more than the 26.6 their opponents pulled down per outing.

The Boilermakers averaged 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and gave up 88.8 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

