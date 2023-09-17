Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 18

Odds updated as of 7:27 PM

The Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Monday.

Marlins vs Mets Game Info

Miami Marlins (78-72) vs. New York Mets (69-80)

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

Marlins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

MIA: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156)

MIA: -1.5 (+130) | NYM: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Marlins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 6-7, 4.52 ERA vs Jose Butto (Mets) - 1-2, 3.46 ERA

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (6-7, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Butto (1-2, 3.46 ERA). Cabrera's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Cabrera starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Mets have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Butto's four starts with a set spread. The Mets have not been a moneyline underdog when Butto starts this season.

Marlins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (54.6%)

Marlins vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -162 favorite at home.

Marlins vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Mets are -156 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +130.

Marlins vs Mets Over/Under

The Marlins-Mets contest on September 18 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 41, or 60.3%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Miami has a record of 18-6 when favored by -162 or more this year.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 148 chances this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 71-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have compiled a 20-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.9% of those games).

New York has a 2-11 record (winning only 15.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Mets have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-78-7).

The Mets have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 67-78-0 ATS.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. He has a .353 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is first in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, four home runs and six RBI.

Jorge Soler is hitting .241 with 21 doubles, 36 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 112th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 112 hits and is batting .247 this season.

Burger has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz is batting .254 with a .302 OBP and 75 RBI for Miami this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 115 hits, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .222 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 127th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has racked up a team-best OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.455).

Jeff McNeil has 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .264.

Marlins vs. Mets Head to Head

9/28/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2023: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2023: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/1/2023: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/31/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/27/2022: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/26/2022: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

