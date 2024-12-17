Mark Pope: "I'm Really Frustrated That We're Not Shooting More Three-Point Shots."

Grit and toughness have been the backbone of Kentucky's 10-1 start in its first year under Mark Pope.

The head coach though, would like a little more offense -- especially from long distance -- from his team.

"I'm really frustrated that we're not shooting more three-point shots," Pope said on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "It just eats at my heart. We should be shooting the ball more."

The Wildcats are currently attempting an average of 28 three-point shots per game and shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range as a team.

Kentucky is currently ranked fourth in the ROTHSTEIN 45 and will next play Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at MSG.

SEC Regular Season Winner 2024-25 SEC Regular Season Winner 2024-25 Auburn +175 Tennessee +280 Alabama +420 Kentucky +800 Florida +1000 Ole Miss +4000 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.