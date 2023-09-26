Mark Andrews Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), TE Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (111.7 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Andrews worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Andrews this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Andrews vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.53

7.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.07

56.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews Fantasy Performance

With 14.0 fantasy points in 2023 (7.0 per game), Andrews is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 150th overall.

In two games this season, Andrews has been targeted 13 times, with nine receptions for 80 yards and one TD, resulting in 14.0 fantasy points.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Andrews caught four balls on five targets for 35 yards, good for 3.5 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cleveland has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of One player has hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing player to score a rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mark Andrews? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.