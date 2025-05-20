Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (27-19) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-34)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

SEA: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

SEA: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Mariners) vs Bryse Wilson (White Sox) - 0-2, 0.00 ERA

The White Sox will hand the ball to Wilson (0-2, 4.04), while the Mariners' starting pitcher for this game is yet to be determined. The White Sox have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Wilson's starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Wilson's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.1%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-White Sox, Seattle is the favorite at -172, and Chicago is +144 playing at home.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The White Sox are -115 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -104.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-White Sox game on May 20, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (59.3%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won four of seven games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 46 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 24-22-0 in 46 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 13 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (28.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Chicago has a 6-25 record (winning only 19.4% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-23-3).

The White Sox have a 23-24-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 40 hits, batting .241 this season with 23 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .314 with six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .619 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.412) powered by 15 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .262 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .236 with a .372 OBP and 21 RBI for Seattle this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .321 and has 39 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .239 and slugging .411.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 109th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Luis Robert has four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .186. He's slugging .308 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 159th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth has three doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .286.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .185 with eight doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/10/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/22/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!