Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

In MLB action on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (63-58) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-63)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | DET: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | DET: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+125) | DET: +1.5 (-150)

SEA: -1.5 (+125) | DET: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 9-7, 3.46 ERA vs Alex Faedo (Tigers) - 5-3, 3.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (9-7) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (5-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers. Miller and his team are 13-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 2-2-0 ATS in Faedo's four starts that had a set spread. The Tigers have a 1-3 record in Faedo's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (62.1%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Tigers are +125 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -150.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Tigers game on August 15 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 45, or 57.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 27-22 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 52 of 120 chances this season.

The Mariners are 54-66-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 36-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

Detroit has a 17-24 record (winning 41.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-54-2).

The Tigers have put together a 63-57-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 85 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .216 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 135th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He ranks 131st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .253 with 41 walks and 41 runs scored.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .684, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Rodriguez brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Matt Vierling has put up a slugging percentage of .442, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 60th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Vierling hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Colt Keith has 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .251. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 75th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Gio Urshela is batting .243 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Kerry Carpenter has 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 11 walks while batting .292.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/14/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/13/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

