Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (8-9) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-2, 4.50 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-2, 6.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (0-2) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (0-2) will get the nod for the Reds. Miller's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Reds have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for three Martinez starts this season -- they lost every game.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.7%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

The Mariners vs Reds moneyline has Seattle as a -126 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +108 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Reds are -154 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +128.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

The Mariners-Reds contest on April 16 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 5-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in seven of their 17 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 7-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won five of the 12 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 2-3 (40%).

The Reds have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-9-1).

The Reds have collected an 11-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .200 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .325 while slugging .415.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 128th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 80th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .169 and slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 152nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Cal Raleigh has 13 hits and is batting .203 this season.

Jorge Polanco has an OPS of 1.006, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .622 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .403 and has 15 hits, both team-best figures for the Reds. He's batting .224 and with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 129th, and he is 87th in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .317 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .238 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 92nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Matt McLain is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

Jose Trevino is batting .258 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Mariners vs Reds Head to Head

4/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/15/2024: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/6/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/5/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/4/2023: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

