Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (73-72) vs. San Diego Padres (82-64)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: SDPA

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-108) | SD: (-108)

SEA: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-188) | SD: -1.5 (+155)

SEA: +1.5 (-188) | SD: -1.5 (+155) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-2, 2.36 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 12-8, 3.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (7-2) to the mound, while Michael King (12-8) will answer the bell for the Padres. Woo's team is 9-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has won 78.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-3). The Padres have a 15-12-0 ATS record in King's 27 starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 6-4 record in King's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.5%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

Seattle is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -108 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Padres on Sept. 11 is 6.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (56.1%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 55 times in 104 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 144 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 63-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 56.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-23).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, San Diego has a 30-23 record (winning 56.6% of its games).

The Padres have played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-63-3).

The Padres have a 71-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 103 hits, batting .213 this season with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 131st in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 128th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352.

Turner heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles and five walks.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .374, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .382 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .279 while slugging .458.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Profar heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado has 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .276. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 29th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jackson Merrill has racked up 144 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Luis Arraez's .389 slugging percentage leads his team.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2023: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2022: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/13/2022: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2022: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

