Mariners vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals.

Mariners vs Nationals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (30-24) vs. Washington Nationals (25-30)

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports NW, and MASN

Mariners vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-182) | WSH: -1.5 (+150)

SEA: +1.5 (-182) | WSH: -1.5 (+150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 2-2, 5.95 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-5, 3.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (2-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (2-5) will get the nod for the Nationals. Hancock and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 4-7-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Nationals have a 2-2 record in Gore's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.3%)

Mariners vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -112 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Nationals are +150 to cover, while the Mariners are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Nationals game on May 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 18-14 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 53 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 26-27-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 52.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-20).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Washington has a 21-18 record (winning 53.8% of its games).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-26-1).

The Nationals have gone 29-24-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 51 hits, batting .258 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.424) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .240 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Jorge Polanco has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .541 this season.

J.P. Crawford has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 60 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .569 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .287.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is fifth in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .280. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 34th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .220 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Mariners vs Nationals Head to Head

5/28/2025: 9-0 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-0 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/27/2025: 9-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/26/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/25/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/24/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/28/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/27/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/26/2023: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/24/2022: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 8/23/2022: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

