Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Marlins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (14-12) vs. Miami Marlins (12-13)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSFL

Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-220) | MIA: (+184)

SEA: (-220) | MIA: (+184) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118)

SEA: -1.5 (-102) | MIA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 1-3, 4.21 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-2, 2.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (1-3) to the mound, while Max Meyer (2-2) will take the ball for the Marlins. Miller's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins are 3-2-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have a 2-2 record in Meyer's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (67.8%)

Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -220 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -102 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -118.

Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Marlins game on April 27, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has played as a favorite of -220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 26 opportunities.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 13-13-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 43.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (10-13).

Miami has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

In the 25 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-9-0).

The Marlins have a 14-11-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .223 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena has six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average is 132nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Dylan Moore is batting .286 with a .557 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Moore has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Jorge Polanco has five home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .344 this season.

Polanco has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .222 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .344 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 110th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards' .317 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average is 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Eric Wagaman leads the Marlins with 21 hits.

Kyle Stowers has a .371 OBP to lead his team.

Mariners vs Marlins Head to Head

4/25/2025: 8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 6/23/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2024: 9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/21/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2023: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/13/2023: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/12/2023: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2022: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/30/2022: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/29/2022: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!