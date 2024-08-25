Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25
In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants.
Mariners vs Giants Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (65-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-65)
- Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: NBCS-BA
Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | SF: (+120)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | SF: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-2, 2.12 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-2, 4.88 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.88 ERA). When Woo starts, his team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has a record of 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants are 3-3-0 against the spread when Ray starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ray starts this season -- they won both.
Mariners vs Giants Moneyline
- San Francisco is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Giants are -196 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +162.
Mariners vs Giants Over/Under
- An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Giants on August 25, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Mariners have come away with 47 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Seattle has been victorious 28 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 56-73-0 in 129 games with a line this season.
- The Giants have won 45.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-29).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Francisco has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).
- The Giants have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-61-2).
- The Giants have put together a 63-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 89 hits, batting .210 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .432.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 133rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Randy Arozarena is hitting .211 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifiers, he is 132nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.
- Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .249 with 44 walks and 42 runs scored.
- Turner enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and an RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .364, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman has 117 hits with a .437 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Giants. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.
- Heliot Ramos is batting .281 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Michael Conforto is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks.
- Mark Canha has a .342 on-base percentage to lead his team.
Mariners vs Giants Head to Head
- 8/24/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
