Mariners vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants.

Mariners vs Giants Game Info

Seattle Mariners (65-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-65)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: NBCS-BA

Mariners vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | SF: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | SF: +1.5 (-196)

SEA: -1.5 (+162) | SF: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-2, 2.12 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-2, 4.88 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.88 ERA). When Woo starts, his team is 8-7-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has a record of 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants are 3-3-0 against the spread when Ray starts. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ray starts this season -- they won both.

Mariners vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Giants are -196 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +162.

Mariners vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Giants on August 25, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 47 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 28 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 56-73-0 in 129 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 45.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-29).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Francisco has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Giants have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-61-2).

The Giants have put together a 63-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 89 hits, batting .210 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .302 and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 133rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .211 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifiers, he is 132nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner leads Seattle with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .249 with 44 walks and 42 runs scored.

Turner enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .364, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has 117 hits with a .437 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Giants. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos is batting .281 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Michael Conforto is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Mark Canha has a .342 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Mariners vs Giants Head to Head

8/24/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/23/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/5/2023: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/4/2023: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

