Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

On Friday in the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Seattle Mariners.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-65)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-110) | SEA: (-106)

LAD: (-110) | SEA: (-106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 9-3, 3.98 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-9, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (9-3) to the mound, while Kirby (10-9) will answer the bell for the Mariners. Miller and his team have a record of 11-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have a 12-16-0 ATS record in Kirby's 28 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Kirby's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.4%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -106 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Dodgers are +146 to cover, and the Mariners are -176.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mariners on September 15, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 72, or 62.6%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 72-43 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 137 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 74-63-0 in 137 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 23 of the 44 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (52.3%).

Seattle has a 22-19 record (winning 53.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-67-5).

The Mariners have a 69-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (165) this season while batting .312 with 77 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .412 and a slugging percentage of .607.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .998. He has a slash line of .341/.417/.581 this season.

Among qualifiers, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Muncy has recorded a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .211 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Will Smith has been key for Los Angeles with 114 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has racked up a slugging percentage of .505 and has 171 hits, both team-high marks for the Mariners. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two doubles, six home runs, a walk and 11 RBI.

J.P. Crawford paces his team with a .377 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .422.

His batting average is 69th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .267 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks.

Cal Raleigh is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 50 walks.

