Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (83-77) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-91)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 4-4, 4.72 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 7-9, 4.99 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock (4-4) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (7-9). Hancock and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Estes starts, the Athletics have gone 13-10-0 against the spread. The Athletics have an 8-12 record in Estes' 20 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.8%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has Seattle as a -138 favorite, while Oakland is a +118 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Athletics. The Mariners are +150 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -182.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 61, or 57.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious 38 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 74-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 54-83 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.4% of those games).

Oakland has a 35-67 record (winning only 34.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-83-2).

The Athletics have gone 84-75-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 117 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .218 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .312 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 67 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 36th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Randy Arozarena has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Justin Turner leads Seattle in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 118 hits.

Turner takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.563), while leading the Athletics in hits (159, while batting .296).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is sixth in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Lawrence Butler is batting .265 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 40 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!