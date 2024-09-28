Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.
Mariners vs Athletics Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (83-77) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-91)
- Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | OAK: (+118)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 4-4, 4.72 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 7-9, 4.99 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Emerson Hancock (4-4) against the Athletics and Joey Estes (7-9). Hancock and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Estes starts, the Athletics have gone 13-10-0 against the spread. The Athletics have an 8-12 record in Estes' 20 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (59.8%)
Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has Seattle as a -138 favorite, while Oakland is a +118 underdog on the road.
Mariners vs Athletics Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Athletics. The Mariners are +150 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -182.
Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under
- Mariners versus Athletics on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 61, or 57.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Seattle has been victorious 38 times in 65 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 159 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have posted a record of 74-85-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics are 54-83 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.4% of those games).
- Oakland has a 35-67 record (winning only 34.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.
- The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-83-2).
- The Athletics have gone 84-75-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 117 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .218 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .312 and a slugging percentage of .426.
- Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Raleigh hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .279 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 67 runs. He's batting .272 this season and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 36th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 80th.
- Randy Arozarena has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Justin Turner leads Seattle in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 118 hits.
- Turner takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has put up a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.563), while leading the Athletics in hits (159, while batting .296).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is sixth in slugging.
- JJ Bleday is batting .243 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Lawrence Butler is batting .265 with 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 35 walks.
- Shea Langeliers is hitting .224 with 18 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 40 walks.
Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head
- 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/3/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/2/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/6/2024: 3-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/5/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/4/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/12/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 5/11/2024: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
