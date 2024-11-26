Bucky Irving Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving will match up with the 32nd-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (160.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With Irving's next game against the Panthers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Irving vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.46

50.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.23

19.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Irving is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 60th overall, as he has put up 111.1 total fantasy points (10.1 per game).

In his last three games, Irving has put up 39.2 fantasy points (13.1 per game), running for 184 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 32 carries. He has also contributed 88 yards on 12 catches (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Irving has delivered 61.3 total fantasy points (12.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 50 times for 251 yards and three scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 182 yards on 22 receptions (22 targets).

The highlight of Irving's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he tallied 21.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 64 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, when he posted just 2.2 fantasy points (7 carries, 22 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

