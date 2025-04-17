Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

In NHL action on Thursday, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Detroit Red Wings.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-26-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (39-35-7)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-128) Red Wings (+106) 5.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (63.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are +194 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -245.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Red Wings, on April 17, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Maple Leafs, Detroit is the underdog at +106, and Toronto is -128 playing at home.

