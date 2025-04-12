FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (48-26-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (39-31-9)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Maple Leafs (-235)Canadiens (+190)5.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (62.3%)

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs are +108 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -130.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Maple Leafs-Canadiens on April 12 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -235 favorite at home.

