Malik Nabers Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Malik Nabers and the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 21st-ranked pass defense (219.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

For more details on Nabers, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Cowboys.

Thinking about playing Nabers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nabers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.27

63.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Nabers Fantasy Performance

Nabers is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 104th overall, as he has tallied 84.9 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

During his last three games Nabers has been targeted 30 times, with 21 receptions for 173 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

Nabers has compiled 28.3 total fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 32 balls (on 51 targets) for 285 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Nabers' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he went off for eight catches and 78 receiving yards with two touchdowns (20.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Malik Nabers' matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.1 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 41 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Dallas has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Malik Nabers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.