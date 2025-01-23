Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (23-22) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (15-28) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Kia Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5 points.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -9 209.5 -391 +310

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (80.4%)

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Magic are 23-22-0 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 43 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

This season, 18 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 43 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 43 opportunities (51.2%).

At home, Orlando has a better record against the spread (14-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-14-0).

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 22 home matchups (36.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 23 games (43.5%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .476 (10-11-0). Away, it is .545 (12-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over 13 of 21 times at home (61.9%), and nine of 22 on the road (40.9%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.6 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 9.3 points, 1.9 boards and 2 assists.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.6 points, 7.3 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Per game, Deandre Ayton provides the Trail Blazers 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18 points, 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

