Magic vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: AZFamily and FDSFL

The Phoenix Suns (12-10) are slight underdogs (by 1 point) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (16-9) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 211.

Magic vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -1 211 -118 +100

Magic vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (64.4%)

Magic vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Magic have gone 14-11-0 against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 22 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 14 of 22 set point totals (63.6%).

Against the spread, Orlando has fared better at home, covering eight times in nine home games, and six times in 16 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Magic hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total four times in nine opportunities this season (44.4%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (six of 12), and 80% of the time on the road (eight of 10).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (eighth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.8 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

Anthony Black averages 8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 8.2 points, 1.8 assists and 6.9 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.9 points for the Suns, plus 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Per game, Tyus Jones gets the Suns 11.8 points, 2.6 boards and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 10.6 points, 6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Per game, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Per game, Bradley Beal gets the Suns 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

